Exicom Tele-Systems IPO: From financials to peer group, 10 must-know points from RHP
Exicom Tele-Systems' ₹429 crore IPO's subscription window opened on Feb 27 and the offer was fully subscribed within hours, receiving 10.02 times subscription on the first day.
The ₹429 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems was opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 27 and remains open till Thursday, February 29. The IPO received a stellar response as it was subscribed 10.02 times on the first day of issue after being fully subscribed within hours of opening, led by solid demand from retail investors.
