Exide Industries: can its lithium-ion bet drive returns over the next 3 years?

While benchmark indices remain well below their 52-week highs, Exide Industries’ stock has bucked the trend and hit a new 52-week high.
The stock touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹436.4 on 17 July 2026, driven by several factors. The question now is whether Exide Industries can continue to deliver strong returns to investors.
In this editorial, we examine the company's prospects over the next three years. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.
Before we look at the company's future prospects, here's a brief overview of Exide Industries.
About Exide Industries
Exide Industries is India's largest manufacturer of lead-acid storage batteries and one of the country's best-known battery brands.
Headquartered in Kolkata, the company supplies batteries for automobiles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, industrial applications, telecom, UPS systems, solar power, railways and defence.