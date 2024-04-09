Exide Industries hits back-to-back 52-week high on Hyundai, Kia deal; Time to buy?
Exide Industries share price hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹398.05 apiece on the BSE after South Korean auto giants Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced a partnership with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd
Shares of Exide Industries hit back-to-back 52-week high after the batter maker signed a deal with Hyundai Motors Company and Kia Corporation for the production of electric vehicles (EV) batteries in India. On April 8, the two South Korean auto giants announced a partnership with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd - a subsidiary of Exide Industries for EV battery localisation in India.
