Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Exide Industries hits back-to-back 52-week high on Hyundai, Kia deal; Time to buy?

Exide Industries hits back-to-back 52-week high on Hyundai, Kia deal; Time to buy?

Nikita Prasad

  • Exide Industries share price hit a fresh 52-week high at 398.05 apiece on the BSE after South Korean auto giants Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced a partnership with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd

Exide Industries hit a record high of 398.05 after the deal with Hyundai Motors and Kia Corporation

Shares of Exide Industries hit back-to-back 52-week high after the batter maker signed a deal with Hyundai Motors Company and Kia Corporation for the production of electric vehicles (EV) batteries in India. On April 8, the two South Korean auto giants announced a partnership with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd - a subsidiary of Exide Industries for EV battery localisation in India.

Exide Industries' deal with Hyundai Motors, Kia

The collaboration signals a significant development in the country's electric vehicle sector. This partnership not only boosts Exide Industries' market presence but also underscores its pivotal role in catering to the burgeoning demand for electric vehicle components in India.

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd, a prominent Indian battery company, as part of their expansion plans in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Hyundai Motor Group announced in a statement.

The MOU signifies Hyundai and Kia's commitment to localizing their production of EV batteries, particularly focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells, aligning with their ambitious EV plans for the Indian market.

By leveraging domestically produced batteries, Hyundai and Kia aim to position themselves as pioneers in integrating locally sourced batteries into their upcoming EV models for the Indian market, according to the statement.

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.