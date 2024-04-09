Shares of Exide Industries hit back-to-back 52-week high after the batter maker signed a deal with Hyundai Motors Company and Kia Corporation for the production of electric vehicles (EV) batteries in India. On April 8, the two South Korean auto giants announced a partnership with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd - a subsidiary of Exide Industries for EV battery localisation in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exide Industries' deal with Hyundai Motors, Kia The collaboration signals a significant development in the country's electric vehicle sector. This partnership not only boosts Exide Industries' market presence but also underscores its pivotal role in catering to the burgeoning demand for electric vehicle components in India.

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd, a prominent Indian battery company, as part of their expansion plans in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Hyundai Motor Group announced in a statement.

The MOU signifies Hyundai and Kia's commitment to localizing their production of EV batteries, particularly focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells, aligning with their ambitious EV plans for the Indian market.

By leveraging domestically produced batteries, Hyundai and Kia aim to position themselves as pioneers in integrating locally sourced batteries into their upcoming EV models for the Indian market, according to the statement.

