Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Exide Industries increase its stake in JV with Swiss firm Leclanche
Brokerage firms’ forecasts for the two leading battery makers in the listed universe, Exide Industries and Amara Raja Batteries, have pencilled in a 70-100 basis point dip in operating margin for the June quarter.
Brokerage firms’ forecasts for the two leading battery makers in the listed universe, Exide Industries and Amara Raja Batteries, have pencilled in a 70-100 basis point dip in operating margin for the June quarter.

Exide Industries increase its stake in JV with Swiss firm Leclanche

1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2020, 08:54 AM IST Staff Writer

  • EIL said its further investment is 'to meet the funding requirement, particularly the capital expenditure projects of JVC'

Exide Industries which makes batteries has made an investment of 33.17 crore in in its joint venture (JV) with Swiss firm Leclanche.

With this investment, the stake of Exide Batteries increased from 77.87% to 80.15%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"With the above investment, the equity shareholding of Exide Industries Ltd(EIL) in JVC (joint venture company) stands increased by another 2.28% from 77.87% to 80.15% of the total paid-up share capital," it added.

Exide Industries said its further investment is "to meet the funding requirement, particularly the capital expenditure projects of JVC".

The company said that as on date, the paid up capital of the JV is 128.59 crore.

In June 2018, Exide Industries had announced signing of a pact with Leclanche SA for setting up a joint venture company, Exide Leclanche Energy Pvt Ltd, to build lithium-ion batteries and provide energy storage systems for India's electric vehicle market.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed at Rs173.40 up by 0.93%.

Exide Industries Ltd posted 3% decrease in its standalone net profit at 229 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 237 crore in the year-ago period.

However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to 2,753 crore as against 2,611 crore in September 2019.

Its net worth as on March 31, 2020 was 144.98 crore with a turnover of 2.19 crore. It posted a loss after tax of 18.95 crore for the year ended March 31, 2020.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout