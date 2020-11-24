Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Exide Industries increase its stake in JV with Swiss firm Leclanche
Brokerage firms’ forecasts for the two leading battery makers in the listed universe, Exide Industries and Amara Raja Batteries, have pencilled in a 70-100 basis point dip in operating margin for the June quarter.

Exide Industries increase its stake in JV with Swiss firm Leclanche

1 min read . 08:54 AM IST Staff Writer

  • EIL said its further investment is 'to meet the funding requirement, particularly the capital expenditure projects of JVC'

Exide Industries which makes batteries has made an investment of 33.17 crore in in its joint venture (JV) with Swiss firm Leclanche.

Exide Industries which makes batteries has made an investment of 33.17 crore in in its joint venture (JV) with Swiss firm Leclanche.

With this investment, the stake of Exide Batteries increased from 77.87% to 80.15%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this investment, the stake of Exide Batteries increased from 77.87% to 80.15%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"With the above investment, the equity shareholding of Exide Industries Ltd(EIL) in JVC (joint venture company) stands increased by another 2.28% from 77.87% to 80.15% of the total paid-up share capital," it added.

Exide Industries said its further investment is "to meet the funding requirement, particularly the capital expenditure projects of JVC".

The company said that as on date, the paid up capital of the JV is 128.59 crore.

In June 2018, Exide Industries had announced signing of a pact with Leclanche SA for setting up a joint venture company, Exide Leclanche Energy Pvt Ltd, to build lithium-ion batteries and provide energy storage systems for India's electric vehicle market.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed at Rs173.40 up by 0.93%.

Exide Industries Ltd posted 3% decrease in its standalone net profit at 229 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 237 crore in the year-ago period.

However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to 2,753 crore as against 2,611 crore in September 2019.

Its net worth as on March 31, 2020 was 144.98 crore with a turnover of 2.19 crore. It posted a loss after tax of 18.95 crore for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.