Exide Industries Q4 Earnings: Net profit falls 95% YoY, Board declares 200% dividend2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Exide Industries is a mid-cap company that deals in the consumer discretionary sector.
The top selling battery firm in India is Exide Industries Limited. The business announced weak Q4 earnings but a 200% dividend.
