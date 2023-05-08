Exide Industries is a mid-cap company that deals in the consumer discretionary sector. The top selling battery firm in India is Exide Industries Limited. The business announced weak Q4 earnings but a 200% dividend.

“The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 200%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 76th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company. The 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 8th August 2023," said Exide Industries in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded a net income of Rs 3712.88 Cr up by 4.84% YoY from ₹3541.44 Cr during Q4FY22. Exide Industries said its net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 was Rs 180.12 Cr down by 95.45% YoY from ₹3959.24 Cr recorded during the quarter ended March 2022. The EPS of Exide Industries reached Rs 2.12 during the quarter under review down by 95.45% YoY from ₹46.58 recorded during the year-ago quarter.

The net income of Exide Industries stood at Rs 15202.90 Cr in FY23 up by 18.30% YoY from ₹12851.29 Cr recorded in FY22. During the full financial year 2023, the company’s net profit stood at ₹822.70 Cr down by 81.16% YoY from ₹4366.93 Cr recorded in FY22. The EPS of Exide Industries stood at Rs 9.68 in FY23, down by 81.16% YoY from ₹51.38 in FY22.

Commenting on the performance — Mr. Subir Chakraborty, MD & CEO, said ‘In Q4FY23, Revenue and PBT growth remained steady at 4% and 3% respectively. Further, increase in raw material prices compared to the immediate previous quarter has impacted profitability on a sequential basis. However, on a full year basis, our performance is noteworthy with Sales and PBT growth each at 18%. We are positive on the demand scenario in the near-term and our focus remains on delivering profitable growth. We are working towards providing technologically advanced products and solutions to our customers in the lead-acid battery business. Our digitalisation and cost optimisation initiatives have enabled us to achieve efficiencies across processes, which will continue to help us deliver excellent product quality at competitive prices. Our lithium-ion cell manufacturing project is on track and is progressing as per the timelines. With this, we look forward to becoming one of the leading domestic players offering state-of-the-art products and solutions in the fast-growing electric mobility space and stationary space."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

