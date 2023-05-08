Exide Industries Q4 Earnings: Net profit falls 95% YoY, Board declares 200% dividend

Commenting on the performance — Mr. Subir Chakraborty, MD & CEO, said ‘In Q4FY23, Revenue and PBT growth remained steady at 4% and 3% respectively. Further, increase in raw material prices compared to the immediate previous quarter has impacted profitability on a sequential basis. However, on a full year basis, our performance is noteworthy with Sales and PBT growth each at 18%. We are positive on the demand scenario in the near-term and our focus remains on delivering profitable growth. We are working towards providing technologically advanced products and solutions to our customers in the lead-acid battery business. Our digitalisation and cost optimisation initiatives have enabled us to achieve efficiencies across processes, which will continue to help us deliver excellent product quality at competitive prices. Our lithium-ion cell manufacturing project is on track and is progressing as per the timelines. With this, we look forward to becoming one of the leading domestic players offering state-of-the-art products and solutions in the fast-growing electric mobility space and stationary space."