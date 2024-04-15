Exide Industries share price jumped over 6% to a fresh 52-week high after foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the stock. Exide shares rallied as much as 6.56% to ₹423.80 apiece on the BSE.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating and raised Exide Industries share price target to ₹485 apiece from ₹373 earlier citing multiple levers for growth. The target price implies an upside potential of nearly 22% from Friday’s closing price.

Exide Industries share price has jumped over 122% in the past one year and the brokerage firm believes it could further rise significantly over the next ten years.

According to the brokerage firm, the government’s support for Made in India Electric Vehicles (EVs) can help Exide Industries become a leading player in battery cell localisation, a report said.

Further, the government’s support, fall in battery cost and rising demand from EVs and industrial segment will drive demand for lithium batteries to 150 gigawatt hours, which will represent a $13 billion Total Addressable Market (TAM) for Exide Industries to leverage, Morgan Stanley said.

Moreover, Exide Industries’ strong automobile and industrial tie-ups, and early mover advantage could also play in its favor, as per the brokerage firm.

Exide shares have seen a decent rally as the stock is up more than 34% in one month and over 28% year-to-date (YTD).

The recent gains in Exide Industries share price came after the battery manufacturer partnered with the South Korean auto majors Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) and Kia Corporation for the production of electric vehicles (EV) batteries in India.

At 2:40 pm, Exide Industries share price was trading 3.09% higher at ₹410.00 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

