Exide Industries share price jumps over 6% to 52-week high after Morgan Stanley raises target price, sees 22% upside
Exide Industries share price has jumped over 122% in the past one year and Morgan Stanley believes it could further rise significantly over the next ten years.
Exide Industries share price jumped over 6% to a fresh 52-week high after foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the stock. Exide shares rallied as much as 6.56% to ₹423.80 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started