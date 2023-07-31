"Valuation remains fair at the current juncture and re-rating of the stock will depend on its ability to transition to lithium-ion technology as well as the competitive intensity in lithium-ion battery space in India. Also, profitability in the EV battery segment may be lower than the company’s current margin profile given the dependence on technology from Svolt (royalty payout). We maintain a 'reduce' rating with a revised fair value of ₹225 from ₹190 based on 12 times September 2025E EPS and ₹54 per share for a stake in HDFC Life," said Kotak.