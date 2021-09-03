Exide Industries shares zoom on insurance subsidiary sale. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reason for Exide Industries share price rise; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "HDFC Life Insurance is going to acquire Exide Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Exide Industries. In this deal, Exide Industries will not only get ₹726 crore cash, their promoters will be given 8,70,22,222 HDFC Life shares at an issue price of ₹685 per equity share. The company will be able to use this cash for reducing its debt and launching much awaited lithium battery. Apart from this, HDFC Life shares allotted to Exide Industries promoters will increase the investment value in company's financials. So, Exide Industries shares are expected to remain bullish from short-term to long-term."

