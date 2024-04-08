Exide Industries surges 13% on Hyundai and Kia Partnership with arm Exide Energy for EV battery localization
Exide Industries witnessed a remarkable 13 percent surge during Monday's intraday trading session, reaching a record high of ₹363.35 after South Korean auto giants Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced a partnership with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of Exide Industries for electric vehicle (EV) battery localisation in India.
