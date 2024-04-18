Exide stock extended its winning run for 9th straight session, gains 54%; Nomura lifts target price to ₹485
Over the last nine trading sessions (including today), shares of Exide Industries jumped 54%. In a recent note, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura lifted its target price on the stock to ₹485 apiece from an earlier target price of ₹233.
Extending their winning streak for the ninth consecutive session, shares of Exide Industries, a leader in energy storage and management solutions, soared to yet another all-time high, reaching ₹481.70 per share, representing a 4.70% increase. This stellar surge in stock price has resulted in a cumulative gain of 54% over a mere nine trading sessions.
