Exit poll 2024 frenzy could be followed by profit booking after results, focus to shift on Budget, say experts
Most exit polls predict a strong win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leading to a 4 per cent surge in Sensex and Nifty 50 to record highs. Experts foresee positive market outlook with political stability, policy continuity, and above-normal monsoon expectations.
With most exit polls predicting a strong win for the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped almost 4 per cent each to fresh record highs on Monday, June 3. The prospects of political stability and policy continuity drove the surge.
