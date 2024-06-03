Exit Polls Impact: 7 BSE Power stocks surge to record highs; Adani Power, NTPC lead with gains up to 19%
Power-related stocks surged in today's trade as market sentiment was boosted by expectations of the BJP-led NDA's victory. Exit polls predict a comfortable win for the alliance, driving optimism in the power sector with stocks like Adani Power and Power Grid reaching new highs.
Shares of power-related stocks enjoyed another day of bull run in today's trade, with the majority of stocks in the BSE Power index gaining between 4% and 19%. The market sentiment was bolstered by expectations that the government's emphasis on the power sector will continue, following exit polls indicating a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started