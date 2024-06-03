Exit polls predict Modi 3.0: Sharekhan lists top stocks for short and long term including ICICI Bank, SBI; check list
Sharekhan anticipates a reform rush in likely Modi 3.0, aiming for higher FDI investments and economic growth. Exit polls predict NDA's strong win, boosting stock markets.
With most exit polls predicting a strong win for the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, surged nearly 4 percent each to new record highs on Monday, June 3. The prospects of political stability and policy continuity fueled the rally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started