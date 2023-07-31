The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged in its next monetary policy meeting in August, despite the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates to a 22-year high level, says Kanika Pasricha, economist with Standard Chartered Bank.

However, she expects the Indian central bank to cut key policy rates by 50 bps in H1FY25. In an interview with Livemint, the economist also shared views on domestic inflation, currency moves and the impact of Bank of Japan’s yield control policy shift.

Q. Now that the US Fed has hiked interest rates by another 25 bps as was expected, the interest rate differential between India and the US has narrowed down to just 100 bps. What do you think, will the RBI adjust/hike repo rate in the upcoming policy meeting, or will this scenario be the new normal?

A. We do not see any rate changes by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) till FY25. Given that the MPC hiked rates by 250 bps (almost half versus the US Federal Reserve), the extent of rate cuts is also likely to be way lower.

Q. Will there be an outflow of foreign capital from Indian financial markets due to the low difference between interest rates?

A. While interest rate differential has been a theme persisting for the last 3-4 quarters, the growth resilience of the Indian economy is also a key theme attracting flows. Out of the $20 billion FPI inflow in this financial year so far, close to $18 billion is in equity.

Q. On the flip side, can we see a rate cut from the RBI in this fiscal year itself, or in FY25?

A. Our view is that the RBI will cut the repo rate by 50 bps to 6% in H1FY25. We see a 225 bps rate cut in the US by calendar year 2025.

Q. The minutes of the last RBI policy showed a sharp difference of opinion on policy stance between MPC members. So, do you think we will see a change in stance from the MPC now?

A. No, we do not see a change in policy stance soon.

Q. The inflation is expected to remain higher amid a spike in food prices. What is your assessment of the present scenario and what is your forecast for CPI? Do you think the RBI will increase its inflation projections?

A. Given the spike in vegetables (especially tomatoes) and pulses prices, we see July CPI in a range of 6 - 6.3%. We do not rule out another print at close to 6% as vegetable prices may correct only by late August, with CPI likely to cool towards 5.5% by September.

Our FY24 CPI forecast at 5.3% is above 5.1% for RBI-led MPC. Given that vegetable prices may cool quickly, RBI may wait before revising projections.

Q. Another blow came from Japan with the Bank of Japan announcing steps to make its yield curve control policy more “flexible". How will this impact domestic markets further, given that the 10-year bond yield has already surged to near 7.17% and rupee depreciated to above 82.30?

Apart from the Bank of Japan’s decision, domestic market participants are also focused on domestic food prices, revised estimates for July CPI along with rising oil prices as well.

Q. Where do you see the domestic currency heading? What levels do you expect for rupee in the near term?

A. We see the currency continue to trade in the 81 – 82.50 range against the US dollar in the next 3-6 months. The strong Balance of Payments (BoP) story may turn slightly less favourable in coming months with frontloading of c.$25 - 27 billion seen already in FY24 till date, as per our estimates.

Meanwhile, persistent RBI intervention may cap the floor for USDINR, amid expectations of a weaker US dollar as rates have nearly peaked in our view.

