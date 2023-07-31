Expect 50 bps repo rate cut by RBI only in H1FY25; USD-rupee to be in 81-82.50 range: Standard Chartered Bank economist4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Kanika Pasricha, economist with Standard Chartered Bank expects the RBI to cut key policy rates by 50 bps in H1FY25. In an interview with Livemint, the economist also shared views on domestic inflation, currency moves and the impact of Bank of Japan’s yield control policy shift.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged in its next monetary policy meeting in August, despite the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates to a 22-year high level, says Kanika Pasricha, economist with Standard Chartered Bank.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×