Q. The inflation is expected to remain higher amid a spike in food prices. What is your assessment of the present scenario and what is your forecast for CPI? Do you think the RBI will increase its inflation projections?

A. Given the spike in vegetables (especially tomatoes) and pulses prices, we see July CPI in a range of 6 - 6.3%. We do not rule out another print at close to 6% as vegetable prices may correct only by late August, with CPI likely to cool towards 5.5% by September.