Expect big move if Nifty crosses 13,700: Manish Hathiramani

Indian stock markets scaled new highs today, tracking higher global equities amid investor optimism over the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines. The Nifty 50 index hit a new high of 13,666 while Sensex rose over 300 points to 46,599. Including today's session, both the indexes have now hit record highs in 17 of 26 sessions.

Analysts say that next big move on Nifty, which has been stuck in the 13,400 to 13,600 range over the past couple of days, could be expected if it breaches 13,400 or 13,700 on either side.

"The Nifty is edging slowly and steadily towards the upper end of the index range which is between 13400-13700. A serious move can be expected only post 13700 or if we break 13400 on a closing basis. Good support for this market lies at 13400," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Other Asian markets were mostly higher today revived hopes for more aid for the US economy broke a four-day losing streak on Wall Street. Optimism over the economic outlook is rising as there are hopes that the US could soon approve the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

"While the Dow, Nasdaq & S&P 500 set many records this year the US small-cap index Russel 2000 lagged behind without touching record levels. This underperformance was compensated yesterday when Russel 2000 hit a record high. This indicates that the rally is spreading to the broader market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar says an important factor driving the market in the coming days would be expectations regarding Q3 results. "Indications are that IT and private sector financials will do well," he said.

Some analysts suggest a buy-on-dips strategy. "Upside (for the markets) from here seems limited and there could be some correction ... but that correction would be taken as a buying opportunity and should be used well to enter some good quality stocks," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares were up over 2% after the automaker said on Tuesday it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicles from January. (With Agency Inputs)

