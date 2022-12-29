Expect more retail bond issues in 2023; Adani public issue set for debut2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:34 AM IST
Adani Enterprises and Indore Municipal Corporation are set to make their first-ever public bond offering.
Fundraising through public issues could see an uptick in 2023 as retail investors bet on attractive interest rates and companies look to diversify their funding portfolio under tightening liquidity conditions, bankers and analysts said.
