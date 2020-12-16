Expect no Nifty return in 2021, says Kotak Securities

Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO of Kotak Securities, said the surge in demat accounts witnessed in 2020 is likely to continue in coming years, noting that the unlocking of the economy has not slowed down the pace of account opening. The number of demat accounts have risen this year, with Kotak Securities expecting a net addition of 1 crore accounts in 2020 compared to 50 lakhs in FY20 and 40 lakhs in FY19. This would increase the total number of demat accounts from 4 crore at the end of FY20 to 6 crore at the end of FY21.