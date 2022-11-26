IT space has started chipping in since the last couple of months after being in pain for the major part of this calendar year. The IT index is still far from its all-time high but considering the prices crossing the 200 SMA and previous swing high, we sense further strong up move in this basket. TCS and Infosys are the top picks from the front line whereas Persistent and MPhasis are the favorite picks from the mid-cap basket.

