Expedia shares sink 14% to hit 5-month low over poor Q1 show; revenue guidance trimmed on vacation rental weakness
Expedia Group which also owns Hotels.com, projected full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high-single digit percentage range down from a prior forecast of double-digit growth.
Expedia Group Inc. shares hit their lowest level since November after the company posted disappointing first-quarter bookings and lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance. The online travel giant blamed a slower-than-expected recovery in its vacation rental business. Expedia shares have declined as much as 14 per cent to $116.50 in New York so far on Friday, May 3.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started