Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Expert panel examining feasibility to introduce SPACs in India: Sebi chief

Expert panel examining feasibility to introduce SPACs in India: Sebi chief

Premium
Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi.
1 min read . 02:53 PM IST PTI

  • The group, formed under Sebi's Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC), is yet to submit its report, Ajay Tyagi said
  • Tyagi also said mandatory disclosures by listed companies must not be treated as checkboxes

New Delhi: Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said that an expert committee is examining the feasibility of introducing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) like structures in India.

New Delhi: Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said that an expert committee is examining the feasibility of introducing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) like structures in India.

The group, formed under Sebi's Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC), is yet to submit its report, Tyagi said at FICCI's annual Capital Market Conference.

The group, formed under Sebi's Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC), is yet to submit its report, Tyagi said at FICCI's annual Capital Market Conference.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

SPACs or blank cheque companies are formed to raise capital in an initial public offering (IPO) with the purpose of using the proceeds to identify and merge with a target company.

SPACs are usually formed by private equity funds or financial institutions, with expertise in a particular industry or business sector, with investment for initial working capital and issue related expenses. Such companies have recently become popular in the US.

Tyagi also said mandatory disclosures by listed companies must not be treated as check boxes.

He, further, said that disclosures by many companies are lacking in some areas.

"On periodic disclosures such as annual reports, while all the fields are being filled in, in many cases, they appear more like a check-box exercise. This is not acceptable," Tyagi said.

He, further, said that documents as important as the financial results, annual reports, corporate governance reports and others need the level of quality the investors deserve.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Economic momentum rebounds from May nadir but outlook s ...

Premium

Semiconductors Are Big News. Here’s What You Should Know

Premium

Tech-focussed funds have had a rich harvest. Will it continue?

Premium

Sales of packaged consumer goods bounce back as curbs ease

Sebi chief further said that the regulator, in consultation with stock exchanges, is looking into free float.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!