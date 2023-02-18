Expert Take: Time to bet on capex-driven companies and banks
- With funding drying up, many new-age companies are changing strategies as investors are not enthused with their pricey valuations, said S Ranaganathan of LKP Securities
The investment landscape in India is going through a significant shift. With the easy funding tap drying up, many New-Age companies are changing strategies as investors are not enthused with their pricey valuations at a time when earnings visibility is hard to come, when discretionary spends are getting impacted due to rising inflation.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×