Expert view: April to be a volatile series; Nifty could hit 23,000 on the upside, says Rahul Ghose of Hedged.in
Expert view: Rahul Ghose expects the April series to be volatile due to the start of voting. Market consolidation is expected with Nifty levels between 19,000-24,300. The key levels for the April series are at 23,000 (upside) and 21,200 (downside).
Expert view: Rahul Ghose, CEO of Hedged.in, expects the April series to be volatile on account of the start of voting in some parts of the country. In an interview with Mint, Ghose discussed the impact of General Elections on markets and how retail investors can make money in this market. Edited excerpts:
