Expert view: BFSI has valuation comfort; value emerging in largecap IT, says Amit Premchandani of UTI AMC
Expert view: Amit Premchandani, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager – Equity of UTI AMC is positive about the BFSI sector due to impressive loan growth, robust asset quality and adequate liquidity. He is also neutral to positive on the IT sector.
Amit Premchandani, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager – Equity of UTI AMC is positive about the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector due to impressive loan growth, robust asset quality and adequate liquidity. He is also neutral to positive on the IT sector and believes value is emerging in the large-cap IT space. In an interview with Mint, Premchandani also shared his views on how the General Election outcome could impact the domestic market and what should investors do with mid and small-cap segments.
