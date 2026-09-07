Expert view: Can domestic tailwinds counter external headwinds to lift the market?

The Indian stock market is delicately poised between robust domestic tailwinds and aggressive global headwinds. Moving forward, market direction will heavily depend on which of these opposing forces ultimately gains the upper hand. Can domestic momentum absorb external shocks and push the market to new highs, or will global pressures push the market down? Let's put the issue in perspective.

Domestic tailwinds: Reasons for cheer There is plenty of room for optimism on the domestic front. India's FY27 Q1 GDP growth print surprised on the upside at 7.8%, clearly beating expectations and confirming strong economic momentum. While debates over the new calculation methodology persist, high-frequency data confirms that a smart, broad-based economic recovery is sustaining.

The Q1 growth breakdown highlights robust sector-level performance:

(i) Services: Expanded by 10%

(ii) Manufacturing: Grew by 9.2%

(iii) Secondary sector: Up 8.5%

(iv) Investment and exports: Surged by 11% and 12% respectively

Crucially, gross domestic capital formation (GDCF) climbed to 34.3% of GDP, indicating healthy structural investment.

Sustaining this momentum is further backed by stellar high-frequency metrics: August GST collections rose 14.8% YoY (despite the base-effect of previous tax cuts), credit growth is running above 19%, and August car sales boomed by 36%.

Achieving these numbers against a turbulent global backdrop is remarkable.

However, the domestic road ahead is not without friction. Inflationary pressures are mounting and could push toward the 6% mark, potentially forcing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep interest rates elevated or tighten further.

Additionally, as of September 1st, a 14% monsoon deficiency poses a direct threat to agricultural output and rural consumer demand.

External headwinds: Global pressures mount While the domestic story is resilient, India cannot remain entirely insulated from a deteriorating global environment.

Global headwinds show no signs of abating. Renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have pushed Brent crude prices above $95 per barrel, threatening India's fiscal deficit and import bills.

The biggest elephant in the room for equity markets, however, is the global spike in bond yields. In early September, the US 10-year Treasury yield surged to 4.8%, while the 30-year yield touched 5.3%—its highest level since 2007.

Even in structurally low-rate environments like Japan, the 10-year yield is reaching multi-year highs.

When global "risk-free" rates sit this high, capital naturally recalibrates, putting immense pressure on emerging market equity valuations and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows.

Market underperformance is a large-cap issue An important feature of market performance this year is that while the Nifty 50 is down 8% year-to-date (YTD), the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices are up 4% and 10%, respectively. In other words, the market's underperformance is primarily a large-cap issue.

Watch out for the winds If the US-Iran conflict is resolved, crude oil prices are expected to correct sharply. This shift would significantly weaken external headwinds while strengthening domestic tailwinds, likely triggering a broad market rally.

Underperforming large-cap stocks would then participate in a broad-based recovery.

However, given the deep uncertainty surrounding how this geopolitical conflict will pan out, investors must closely monitor the evolving trends of both these headwinds and tailwinds.