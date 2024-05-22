Expert view: Don't try to time the market; expect value stocks to perform better, says Sujan Hajra of Anand Rathi
Expert view: Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, says investors should avoid trying to time the market and adhere to strategic asset allocation for long-term returns.
Expert view: Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, says investors should avoid trying to time the market and adhere to strategic asset allocation for long-term superior risk-adjusted returns. In an interview with LiveMint, Hajra said value stocks will perform better than growth stocks in a falling interest rate environment. Edited excerpts:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started