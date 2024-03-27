Expert view: India is expected to continue to be the top pick for investments, according to Sanjay Chawla, Chief Investment Officer (CIO)-Equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management Company (AMC).

Chawla discussed several of important topics in an interview with Mint, including the possibility that a rate-cut cycle will begin in the upcoming fiscal year, the manufacturing sector's recurring theme, the fact that small- and mid-cap stocks are typically more volatile than large-cap stocks, the significance of having a long-term investment horizon, and many other key issues.

Edited excerpts:

What is your market outlook for the new financial year, considering it also involves the general elections?

From a general election perspective, 2024 is an interesting year where not just India but almost 50 percent of the global population is going for elections. Hence, changing geo-political equations, if any, would be an important factor to look out for.

Going into the new financial year, we feel reassured about Indian equity markets. There are a couple of factors. Firstly, India remains one of the highest growth economies in the world, which, in turn, could translate into a market delivering one of the highest corporate earnings in a global context.

Secondly, India continues to be at the centre stage from a global perspective. Consequently, India is expected to remain the most favoured investment destination. Thirdly, we could also expect beginning of rate cut cycle in the next financial year, which should be good news for consumption.

Finally, from a valuation perspective, the market is trading near the long-term average valuation, signifying no bubbles on a broad-based basis. Consequently, we expect market returns to be at least in line with overall earnings growth from a long-term point of view.

What themes could be prevalent throughout this election year?

Manufacturing is a consistent theme, which may show strength throughout the year. The manufacturing sector in India is poised for growth due to factors such as increasing consumption, a transition in global supply chain management, and supportive policy frameworks like PLI. Government policies like PLI aim to boost manufacturing in sectors like electronics, textiles, mobile phones, pharma, auto, and alternate energy solutions, which also provide tailwinds for the theme.

The power and energy transition theme is expected to see continued activities with traction in order inflows for most companies in the sector. The order book may see some slowdown as in run up to the elections. It is expected that the private sector capex may pick up post elections.

India Tourism is also an ongoing theme driven by rising disposable incomes, improving infrastructure, and the and the travel ecosystem getting established. Connectivity is being improved via increased airport infrastructure, increased train connectivity, or new highways/roads. From showcasing newer locations to the establishment of pilgrimage centres, tourism is picking up in a significant way.

Should investors in equity funds wait for the general elections to be over to commit fresh investments or continue with SIP/lumpsum investments now?

Equity markets like predictability and continuity. Post state elections results on December 2, 2023, market participants have assumed the status quo in terms of out come of the general elections. If the elections are contrary to market expectations, then the market may react adversely for a brief period.

Warren Buffett said that “volatility is a long-term investor's best friend." While elections may bring some volatility to the markets, however, timing the markets is a very difficult task.

Consequently, we suggest continuing with regular investments irrespective of elections since the economic growth of the country is on firm keel.

Do you think the US Federal Reserve will delay its rate cut? When do you expect the first rate cut to come in?

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in March was largely on the expected line. Comments from the minutes of the meeting like “greater confidence in inflation converging to 2% before considering rate cuts and FOMC has the luxury of making policy decisions without a sense of urgency" make us expect the rate cut may not happen in 1H CY2024.

One factor that we need to note is that current inflation is around 3.2%. Secondly, elections in the USA are due in November 2024. Hence, we may see a rate cut a couple of months before that.

What do you anticipate from the RBI in the upcoming policy? Do you foresee any rate cuts soon from the RBI?

Our view is that RBI will wait for a cue from FOMC before embarking on a rate-cut cycle in India. Furthermore, there are many more tools, like liquidity management, that the central bank has to manage rates without explicitly cutting rates. We do expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to use non-conventional tools to express their views on interest rates so as not to disturb the fine balance between interest rates in India and the USA.

In the months leading up to the event-filled year 2024, what type of investment strategy would you suggest to clients?

We see three major events in 2024. Firstly, the development of geopolitics, which includes the simmering conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas, the Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea, and the magnitude of the belligerence of mainland China towards areas such as Taiwan. As of now, none of these are concerning enough, but any escalation could have implications on crude, commodity, or semiconductor markets.

Second is the busy political calendar, with elections scheduled in a number of countries. India seems to be largely status quo, and, in our view, markets could see more volatility from the US presidential polls as the contest appears to be more evenly poised.

The third is the potential commencement of rate easing by major central banks after nearly two years of tight monetary policy to quell inflationary price pressures. The first two are largely wait-and-watch monitorable. The third may result in renewed FII flows into emerging markets, including India, which could mean a tailwind for the large caps. Further, we prefer domestic-facing sectors, given the buoyancy in India's growth, over global-facing sectors. We continue to back the 3 C's: credit (banks, other financials), capex (manufacturing, import substitution, etc.), and consumption (discretionary). The other factor is that we expect markets to turn a lot more selective after the general rising tide lifts all boats kind of phenomenon we saw through CY23.

The recent losses on the small- and mid-cap indices have been substantial. Do you see them struggling more?

Admittedly, we have seen some correction in the mid- and small-cap space in the last couple of months. However, this must be put into perspective from the perspective of fantabulous returns in the space over the last 12–18 months. While there may be some pockets of overvaluation, we remain pretty excited about the mid- and small-cap space as an investment opportunity. We believe that the space is about bottom-up stock picking and identifying future champions.

Mid- and small-caps as a category tend to be more volatile than large caps. Hence, it is important to have a long-term horizon for investment in the space, as we believe that this space provides one of the best wealth creation opportunities for investors.

SEBI sounded an alarm on small-cap equity funds. How should investors navigate volatile, uncertain times? Should they focus more on large cap funds or would you recommend choosing balanced advantage funds?

In our view, a combination of factors has triggered the recent correction in mid and small caps. Firstly, there has been caution stemming from the central bank on curbing certain excesses in retail lending. The point you raise on SEBI has been more on improving liquidity-led disclosures to the investing public, which is a welcome step. Thirdly, one must remember that the SMID (small and mid caps) space had delivered returns of ~50% prior to the correction, which meant that as advance tax payments came in, there would have been some profit taking here given the large gains market participants have been sitting on. To add to that, developed markets have also pushed back the likelihood of rate cuts into the latter part of the calendar year.

With current gains of ~45% across the SMID space, it is not unusual for markets to consolidate for a couple of quarters. There could be certain pockets of exuberance, but SMID is largely a bottom-up stock selection space, and we continue to see a number of opportunities in this segment, making us optimistic in the medium to long term.

The choice between large cap and balanced advantage to our mind is one of passive versus active asset allocation. Certain investors may prefer a debt-equity allocation in their own hands by way of keeping a part of their investments in pure equity, like large-cap funds, and some portion in debt. Some may prefer a dynamic allocation product like a balanced advantage fund (BAF), wherein the product itself rebalances the mix of debt and equity at periodic intervals based on various fundamental factors, and the investor is saved the trouble of re-balancing at a periodic frequency and incurring tax leakages. It is therefore difficult to prescribe a solution without having a holistic view of the investor's needs, risk appetite, etc.

Hybrid funds and balanced advantage funds seem to be attracting quite a bit of fancy. How have the inflows been in this category, and do you see this interest sustaining?

We have seen strong inflows in the hybrid funds category during the year, and compares well with pure equity fund flows during the same period. Arbitrage funds saw the biggest inflow, garnering nearly 65% of the net inflows in the hybrid category. This was followed by multi-asset funds, given this offer's exposure to gold as well. Balanced funds continue to grow on a year-over-year basis.

A deeper understanding of the hybrid sleeve of the market augurs well for the overall development of the MF industry since the Indian investor is discerning enough to focus on the rights segment of the market based on their risk appetite. Investors clearly seem to be readjusting the return expectations vs. risk they intend to carry in a volatile environment. We believe hybrid funds will continue to see strong inflows, considering the returns they offer on a risk-adjusted basis.

Disclaimer: The sector(s)/stock(s) mentioned do not constitute any recommendation of the same and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund may or may not have any future position in these sector(s). Past performance is not an indication of future performance.

These are the independent views expressed by the interviewee and are based on current market/ policy scenario. These views alone may or may not be sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy.

The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

