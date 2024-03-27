Expert View: India to remain top investment pick, rate cut expected in FY25: Sanjay Chawla of Baroda BNP Paribas AMC
Expert View: Sanjay Chawla, CIO-Equity at Baroda BNP Paribas AMC, expects India to remain a top investment choice. Factors include high growth economy, potential rate cuts, and stable valuations. Themes like manufacturing, power sector growth, and tourism are expected to prevail.
