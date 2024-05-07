Expert view: Indian stock market inherently strong to sustain gains; look beyond immediate triggers
Expert view: Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities at Tata Asset Management, believes the Indian market has inherent strengths that could sustain gains and hence, investors should look beyond immediate triggers. In an interview with Mint, Singh also shared his views on FII and DII trends and different sectors.
