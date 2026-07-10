Expert view: Indian stock market may remain range-bound this year

The Indian stock market has seen a sharp divergence between foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) so far this year.

This year, FPIs have withdrawn nearly ₹2,59,115 crore from Indian equities till 10 July, as per NSDL data. Domestic investors, led by systematic investment plans (SIPs) have contributed almost ₹4.8 lakh crore, absorbing the FPI selling pressure.

Advertisement

The growing domestic participation has undoubtedly strengthened India's equity market.

However, experts underscore that it would be premature to assume that this support can completely offset foreign capital outflow.

"The retail base has not yet been tested through a prolonged and meaningful market drawdown. A market that has not broken is not necessarily one that cannot break. Domestic liquidity provides stability, but it should not be mistaken for a substitute for long-term global capital," Nikhil Chawla, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, xMultiplied Capital Advisors, observed.

"A potent combination of stretched global tech valuations and an unexpectedly hawkish Federal Reserve is creating a challenging stretch for Indian equities. If a recovery is to come, it will not be facilitated by external developments. It will have to be earned through stronger domestic fundamentals, better execution, and more attractive valuations," said Chawla.

Advertisement

Also Read | FPIs still not bullish on India

Market to remain rangebound this year Chawla believes the Indian stock market may remain range-bound this year as three important forces reshape the investment landscape: the global technology reset, India's near-term economic slowdown, and the long-term shift towards the country's physical economy.

The global technology reset The rally in global technology stocks, which has been largely driven by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), seems to be ebbing as the macroeconomic environment becomes increasingly challenging.

The US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain a restrictive stance in view of persistent inflation has not only pushed up the cost of capital but also reduced the appeal of highly valued growth companies.

However, June's soft jobs report, just 57,000 new positions against expectations near 115,000, with the prior two months revised down, has taken a near-term rate hike largely off the table, without reopening the door to cuts.

Advertisement

As per Chawla, this is a higher-for-longer hold rather than an imminent tightening, which keeps capital costs elevated for exactly the companies priced most richly.

As investors reassess risk, sectors trading at premium multiples are likely to face the greatest valuation pressure.

India's near-term slowdown Due to the Middle East conflict and crude oil volatility, the Indian economy could be entering a softer phase.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has cut India's economic growth forecast for the fiscal year 2027 (FY27). ADB lowered its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.6% from the 6.9% projected in April.

The recent energy shock from the Middle East conflict is still feeding through to input costs and inflation, even as crude prices are falling back toward pre-war levels on a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and progress in US–Iran talks.

Advertisement

To add to it, an uneven monsoon threatens rural demand, and the estimated deficit in rainfall across key agricultural regions is set to hurt farm incomes and consumption.

The physical economy may drive the next investment cycle There is widespread consensus on one thing: India's long-term investment opportunity lies increasingly in its physical economy.

While the Reserve Bank of India has already introduced several measures aimed at improving liquidity and supporting capital inflows, global investors may look forward to further simplification in taxes and regulatory reforms that improve ease of investing.

"India's structural opportunity lies in sectors that are building tangible productive capacity, such as public infrastructure, power generation, manufacturing, steel, cement, auto and auto components, logistics, pharmaceuticals, digital payments, and domestic tourism. These sectors stand to benefit from long-term policy support, rising domestic demand, and India's broader ambition to become a global manufacturing and supply-chain hub," said Chawla.

Advertisement

What can facilitate the return of foreign capital? A slowdown in the US economy, political uncertainty, or a correction in expensive AI-related stocks may encourage global capital to diversify.

However, Chawla believes those developments are merely potential tailwinds.

"They are not the investment thesis. India's long-term appeal will depend on its own ability to deliver sustainable growth, improve execution, strengthen corporate earnings, and offer valuations that justify increased foreign participation," said Chawla.

Chawla said as valuations become more reasonable, the earnings cycle stabilises, and the country's physical economy continues to strengthen, India will once again command the attention of global investors.

"This will happen not because the rest of the world faltered, but because India earned its place as one of the most compelling long-term investment destinations," said Chawla.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer