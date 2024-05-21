Expert view: It's a good time to enter the market; one can look at banking, defence, retail, says Hemant Sood of Findoc
Expert view: Hemant Sood, MD of Findoc, optimistic about the Indian stock market, suggests buying on dips for potential double-digit returns but warns of overvaluation. Diversification is key for equity investments.
Hemant Sood, the managing director of Findoc, is positive about the prospects of the Indian stock market. Sood says this could be a good time to enter the market and suggests buying on dips to average out the portfolio's overall performance. He adds that there is huge potential for a double-digit return this year, but this cannot be guaranteed due to overvaluation. In an interview with LiveMint, Sood also shared his views on various sectors and the broader economy. Edited excerpts:
