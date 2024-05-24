Expert view: Market may see volatility after election; upside for gold, silver may be limited, says Damania of MojoPMS
Expert view: If the BJP falls short of 350 seats in the Lok Sabha election, the market may face volatility. The focus will shift to appointing the finance minister and Budget, contributing to further market volatility, says Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MojoPMS.
Expert view: Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MojoPMS, anticipates potential market volatility after the Lok Sabha election 2024, especially if the BJP fails to exceed 350 seats. After the election, the market will shift focus to appointing the next finance minister and the forthcoming Budget, which could further contribute to market volatility, says Damania in an interview with Mint.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started