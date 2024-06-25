Expert view: Market multiples may see a de-rating over next 12 months, says Nitin Bhasin of Ambit
Expert view: Nitin Bhasin, the head of institutional equities at Ambit, says all equity segments—large-caps, mid-caps, and small-caps—are trading at the higher end of their TTM (trailing 12-month) P/B (price-to-book) ranges, indicating subdued returns in the coming year.
Nitin Bhasin, the head of institutional equities at Ambit, says negative earnings surprises have increased over the last two quarters, which may continue, leading to a potential de-rating of market multiples over the next 12 months. He believes the current financial year (FY25) may be a year of earnings normalisation, and small and mid-caps, trading at near all-time high valuations, will likely benefit from a bottom-up approach. In an interview with Mint, Bhasin shares his thoughts about the current market valuation and what the market expects from the upcoming Union Budget 2024.
