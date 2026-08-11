Expert view: Market stable due to strong SIP inflows; time to dump stories and focus on cash flows

The resilience of the Indian equity market masks a key divergence: a strong domestic liquidity floor obscuring moderating corporate earnings.

The market appears stable due to strong SIP inflows. However, this liquidity creates a deceptive equilibrium, hiding the gap between earnings realities and premium valuations.

The era of effortless gains is over. Local earnings growth has slowed, global cushions have worn thin, and the margin of safety is severely compressed.

We operate in a global environment where the US 10-year Treasury yield hovers stubbornly near 4.64%.

Driven by Middle East frictions and a hawkish Federal Reserve, near-term monetary easing is completely priced out.

With the reserve currency's risk-free rate sitting at mid-4% levels, the bar for emerging market equities rises exponentially.

Compounding this for foreign allocators is the steady depreciation of the Indian rupee, creating a structural 2–3% annual drag on dollar-denominated IRR (internal rate of return).

This erosion acts as a silent tax. Global institutional capital cannot tolerate bloated local multiples while simultaneously contending with a depreciating currency baseline and a high global cost of capital.

Also Read | Expert view: Earnings growth will continue to strengthen over coming quarters

The arbitrage of overpricing A cross-border peer comparison reveals a jarring reality: the world’s most absolute corporate moats are priced at steep discounts to regional Indian players.

Global capital can accumulate Alphabet at 26 times trailing earnings, Meta Platforms at 23 times, and AI monopoly Nvidia at 34 times.

In healthcare, Eli Lilly trades around 45 times trailing P/E. In emerging markets, Alibaba sits at 15 times trailing earnings and EV battery leader CATL at 20 times.

The distortion worsens among technology fortresses. Apple trades at 39.5 times and TSMC at 30 times.

Memory giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix trade at 23.9 times and 35.6 times, respectively, with SK Hynix holding a forward P/E of just 6 times.

Crucially, these global monopolies generate high Free Cash Flow (FCF) yields backed by gross margins exceeding 50%.

Contrast this with the Indian landscape. An investor paying the broad Indian mid-cap median of 44.3 times P/E is frequently overpaying for regional growth with low single-digit FCF conversion.

Meanwhile, domestic leaders in capital goods routinely cross 55 times to 80 times trailing earnings. No mathematical universe justifies a regional business commanding a premium over a global semiconductor monopoly.

The premium pricing mirage Macro numbers suggest we could be paying hyper-growth premiums on normalised earnings. Consensus points to a 17% target for domestic corporate earnings growth, but strong base effects and rising input costs mean large-caps are realistically tracking closer to 12–13%.

High multiples on decelerating growth are fatal. When the market prices a stock for an aggressive T20 strike rate but the company delivers a steady test match block, the buy-and-hold playbook fails.

The data confirms that easy money is made. Large-caps trade at a demanding trailing P/E of 36 times —a steep 23% premium over their ten-year median.

Market breadth has narrowed to an extreme; over 60% of large-caps and nearly 69% of mid-caps sit above 30 times trailing earnings.

Broad sectoral bargains are effectively gone. Momentum sectors have outrun fundamentals.

Capital Goods is overextended by 26.4%, and Electricals sits at a staggering 51.4% premium relative to their 10-year medians.

Where the math still works Tactical price discipline does not invalidate the India investment thesis. Structural transitions remain mathematically inevitable as per capita GDP scales:

The 4-wheeler migration: Extreme weather is accelerating a permanent consumer transition from two-wheelers to affordable cars.

White goods adoption: Crossing disposable income thresholds triggers hyper-growth for essential appliances like air conditioners.

The tourism expansion: Expanding infrastructure is fueling an unprecedented boom in domestic and religious tourism.

The packaging s-curve: A structural migration to packaged goods unfolds as households willingly pay a premium for hygiene.

Financialization of savings: Generational wealth is permanently shifting from physical assets such as gold to equities.

Discretionary wellness: Consumer spending is expanding into specialised diagnostics and preventive health.

These structural destinations are secure, but finding these businesses at sensible entry prices is a mathematical rarity.

Screening for companies that combine disciplined valuation (P/E less than or equal to 20 times) with high-conviction growth (PAT growth greater than or equal to 20%) narrows the available pool. Only 9.4% of capital goods companies qualify.

This universe remains similarly restricted in automobiles (11.5%), retailing (15.6%), and chemicals (17.2%).

Outlook for the next phase With the first-quarter results season underway, the market has pivoted to hard execution tracking.

Management commentary regarding margin defence and pricing power is taking centre stage. Because valuations run hot, flat guidance or minor earnings misses trigger sharp, localised corrections.

The market is done subsidising narrative over numbers. When global liquidity tightens, macro stories die, and entry prices matter.

Stop buying hope; buy cash flows, pricing power, and execution. General portfolio exposure is now a liability. Alpha isn't gifted—it is taken through stock-by-stock selection and valuation discipline.

Read all market-related news here