Expert View | Market to consolidate in FY25, Nifty 50 upside capped at 24,300: Rahul Ghose of Hedged.in
Despite predicting a market correction in FY25, Hedged.in's CEO Rahul Ghose says that the indices will be resilient to external headwinds. He adds that very few markets provide an edge to FPIs, which India offers with double-digit returns.
Domestic stock market benchmarks ended financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on a firm footing making investors richer by ₹128.77 lakh crore, largely driven by robust macroeconomic indicators and consistent foreign capital inflows. During FY24, frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex notched up their highest gains in three years, while midcaps and small caps stole the show with 56 per cent and 63 per cent returns respectively.
Stepping into the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), analysts foresee resilience to continue in the market, despite major triggers such as General Elections, potential interest rate cuts, and budget sessions lined up this year. Domestic brokerages are estimating that the market may correct in 3-6 months and broader indices will begin to outperform again.
