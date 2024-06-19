Expert view: Market wants clarity on govt's spending plan; rate cut cycle may be shallow, says Khanna of Purnartha
Expert view: Mohit Khanna, Fund Manager at Purnartha One Strategies, is optimistic about inflation and growth moving in a favourable direction. He believes the market has moved on from the election verdict and is eyeing the upcoming Budget, better monsoon, and interest rate downcycle.
Mohit Khanna, Fund Manager at Purnartha One Strategies, believes the Indian stock market is not euphoric, as it traded at a higher valuation pre-COVID. He believes the market has moved on from the election verdict and is eyeing the upcoming Budget, better monsoon, and interest rate downcycle. In an interview with Mint, Khanna also shared his views on the upcoming Budget and sectors he is positive about.
