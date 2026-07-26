Expert View: Mid-year - recalibrating India equity story with a positive bias, says Vinod Nair

At the start of the year, India's equity outlook was clearer compared to last year, much more positive, with a decisive tilt toward large caps. The base-case Nifty 50 target for December 2026 was set at 29,150, valuing the index at a forward P/E of 20.5x. That optimism rested on three pillars. First, geopolitical risk was expected to recede between Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas, and US tariff aggression was estimated to soften with Washington moving toward comprehensive trade deals. Second, India's valuations were seen falling below long-term EM averages, reducing the risk of further FII sell-offs. Third, domestic policy was turning supportive. The RBI had already delivered 125 bps of rate cuts in the 2025 easing cycle; retail participation was surging with SIP contributions of Rs.566 bn in H1FY26; and reform measures such as GST rationalisation, income tax cuts, and the upcoming 8th Pay Commission were expected to boost household spending. The prescribed portfolio allocation reflected this large-cap bias: 60% large-caps, 15% mid-caps, 10% small-caps, 10% debt, and 5% gold and silver.

Nifty 50 target Six months later, that script has been substantially rewritten. Now, we revise our December 2026 Nifty 50 base target to 26,700, down 8.4% from the earlier 29,150, implying a broadly flat return for the calendar year, though still a projected 12% upside in H2CY26. A fresh December 2027 target of 29,000 has also been introduced, pointing to a 21% return over that longer horizon. This is not a loss of conviction in the India story so much as an acknowledgement of new headwinds that emerged through the first half of the year, triggered by the overhang of the West Asian crisis, leading to deep volatility in INR, FIIs selling, an upsurge in operation costs and elevated global bond yields. The Nifty IT alone fell 30.3% in H1CY26, dragging the broader benchmark down 7.3%, even as the Nifty Midcap100 (+2.8%) and Smallcap100 (+7.1%) held up far better, a rare instance of the broader market outperforming large caps.

One of the more telling signals behind this recalibration is the equity-to-gold relationship. The Nifty 500-to-Gold ratio stood at ~1.92x in June 2026, well below its long-term median of 2.61x. Historically, such compression has marked accumulation zones for equities relative to gold, rather than periods to avoid them. With gold's near-term catalysts also fading — in anticipation of easing geopolitical tensions, a firmer dollar, and softening oil prices — the risk-reward is seen tilting back toward equities, even though a small position in gold can still be considered in the total portfolio.

Sectors in focus Perhaps the most striking shift, though, is in sector positioning. Banking, Telecom, Consumption, and Realty—several of them among the weakest performers of H1CY26—are now flagged on positive calls based on the latest business updates, and we prefer IT effectively as a contrarian bet on last year's laggards. Nifty IT, the worst H1CY26 performer, now trades near the bottom of its 5-year valuation band, even as global IT spend is projected to grow 13.5% in CY26 to USD 6.1 trillion. Nifty Bank's forward price-to-book of 1.51x sits well below its 5-year average of 1.99x. FMCG trades at a 30x forward P/E against its 35x long-term average. Telecom's thesis rests on tariff repricing and 5G monetisation ahead of a major platform listing, while Realty's valuation, near its 5-year average price-to-book of 3.71x, is underpinned by rising urbanisation, fast expansion in the luxury segment, data centres and the GCC. In each case, the logic is consistent, and the valuations have been compressed well below historical norms, while the underlying fundamentals have not deteriorated nearly as much.

The path forward, however, runs through two external variables that remain outside the market's control. Earnings momentum is expected to meaningfully pick up only from H2FY27, and that recovery is contingent on crude stabilising and the West Asian conflict de-escalating. Until oil prices settle and geopolitical tensions ease, India's rerating is likely to stay gradual rather than sharp — a case for staying invested and accumulating quality, rather than staying away.

Vinod Nair is the Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.