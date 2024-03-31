Expert view: Nifty 50 could deliver 16% earnings growth in FY25, and largecap 100 too, says Roop Bhootra of Anand Rathi
Expert View FY25: Roop Bhootra, CEO - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers expects Nifty-50 to deliver 16% earnings growth in FY25. The earnings outlook for small caps as per him still looks the best among all (large, mid, small caps) for 2025-26. He expect Infrastructure including roads, railways, ports to do better along with Defense stocks and manufacturing. In financials, Bhootra prefer PSU banks.
