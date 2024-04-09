Expert view: Sunil Damania , Chief Investment Officer at MojoPMS is positive about the Indian market for the long term but believes the upside is limited from the present level due to rich valuations. In an interview with Mint, Damania said the outcome of the General Election 2024 will be a key trigger for the market. Edited excerpts:

What is your assessment of the current market? Are we in for a significant correction or does this rally have some steam left? How do you expect the General Election outcome to impact the market?

The Indian economy is doing better than expected. Many international and national agencies have revised India's GDP growth upward.

That makes India one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

But at the same time, Indian market valuations are trading at rich valuations whether one looks at the price-to-earnings ratio or market-to-cap to GDP ratio.

That makes us believe that the upside is limited from the present level.

That said, it is not easy to time the market as it has its wisdom.

It can move up much higher than what it should command and at the same it can move much lower than what it should.

Everyone is closely watching the outcome of the general election. The market has assumed that the BJP will form the government, so most of it is in the price.

But if BJP gets less than 370 seats and NDA less than 400 seats, then the market may correct.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will announce big reforms in the first 100 days of forming the new government.

The market will closely watch 100 days of the new government. If there are groundbreaking reforms, the market can sustain higher valuations.

Also Read: Sensex rises half a per cent, crosses 75,000, Nifty 50 above 22,750: Is share market rally sustainable?

Despite widespread concerns over the premium valuation of mid and small-cap segments, they have been rising. What should be our strategy for mid and small-caps now?

Mid and small-caps are certainly commanding rich valuations. In some cases, there are no fundamental reasons for them to command such rich valuations.

But when sentiments are bullish, mid and small-caps benefit from the tailwinds. Mid and small-cap indices have increased by more than 60 per cent in the last year, but earnings growth has yet to be so robust.

So, we will see a good amount of profit booking in many of the mid and small-caps. In our PMS, we had good exposure to mid and small-caps.

In many cases, we decided to lock in profits and moved to large caps. Today, our PMS portfolio has almost 90 per cent exposure in large caps.

Also Read: Why is Indian stock market flirting with record highs? — explained with 5 reasons

Earnings season is here. Do you expect Q4 to be better sequentially?

In India, the March quarter is always better due to year-end. Hence, comparing the March quarter to December may be a great idea.

But one should never invest in the equity market, keeping in mind one-quarter earnings growth.

We sense that Nifty 50 should report 16-17 per cent growth in the next two fiscal years, FY2025 and FY2026.

One of the reasons the market has been able to sustain itself at a higher level in anticipation of growth in earnings. But expectation of earnings growth comes down it could impact the market returns.

Also Read: Expert view: Expect a superior earning growth trajectory in FY25; see IT as contra play, says Manoj Bahety of Carnelian

How optimistic are you about the prospects of the Indian economy? The government is giving strong emphasis to manufacturing and infra development. What does it mean for investors?

Right now, manufacturing accounts for 17 per cent of the GDP. If India is to be Vikshit Bharat by 2047, it must expand its manufacturing share.

India has set a target of 25 per cent of the GDP from the manufacturing sector. But this time, it will not be the traditional manufacturing sector that will drive growth.

We believe that new-age technology like microchips, Hydrogen, and renewable energy-related sectors will drive growth.

If India has to play China plus one theme, then we need to increase our allocation to the Infrastructure sector.

Without proper Infrastructure, India's competitiveness would not be world-standard.

Today, we need to spend a lot of money on infrastructure to make India competitive regarding logistic costs.

Hence, infrastructure spending is important in taking India to Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read: Expert view: Corporate earnings growth, geopolitical stability key triggers for FY25, says Niraj Kumar

EV is a buzzword in the automobile industry. How should one play the EV theme?

EV has caught the imagination of the investors. It is a new theme that everyone is excited about.

There are no doubts that EV is the future due to global warming. But at the same time, technological innovations are happening faster than ever.

There is nothing called first mover advantage here. We believe there will be a sea change in technology in the EV space in the next five years.

Hence, leaders of today may not be leaders of tomorrow. Apple was not the first mobile manufacturer of the phone, but today it is a leading brand. Something similar will play out in the EV space.

The rate cut cycle could be near but it is expected to be shallow. How is that going to impact the rate-sensitive sectors?

One is unsure whether there would be a rate cut in 2024. When the year began, everyone thought that there would be seven rate cuts in 2024 by the Fed.

As the year progressed, expectations of several rate cuts started coming down.

Right now, there is an expectation that there would be between three to no rate cuts.

This is because economies are showing great strength, and inflation remains sticky.

With crude oil and food prices increasing, inflation can increase. Hence, one should not make a rate cut as a thesis for investing, as the market did well despite the interest rates increasing or remaining at a higher level.

We realised that the real estate sector is rate sensitive and yet it did extremely well during higher interest rates.

Various variables are at play that decide how the sector should perform instead of only one factor: interest rate.

Also Read: Sensex rises half a per cent, crosses 75,000, Nifty 50 above 22,750: Is share market rally sustainable?

Do you think the struggle of the IT sector will continue for longer than expected as rate cuts could be delayed and the cuts may not be significant?

A strong US economy augurs well for the IT sector. There would be more demand for the technology upgradation and cost efficiencies.

Also, AI will be a significant revenue booster for Indian IT software companies. With supply-side issues coming under control, we expect the margin to show a lot of strength in the IT software companies.

What is an ideal portfolio in your view? In your opinion, what percentage allocation of equities, gold, and other asset classes would be optimal?

Money one needs to meet daily, and emergency funds should be parked in fixed-income instruments.

About 15-20 per cent of the allocation should be in gold and silver. The rest should be in the equity.

Historical data suggest that equity outperforms all asset classes in the long run. Hence, higher equity allocation will benefit investors to create long-term wealth.

We believe equity can give 14-15 per cent CAGR in the next decade. The rough estimate is that Nifty could be at 90,000 by 2034.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of the expert, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!