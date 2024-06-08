Expert view: Nifty 50's potential upward move above 23,300 could lead towards 23,800, says Kapil Shah of Emkay Global
Expert view: Nifty 50's structural integrity remains strong, with potential upward movement towards 23,800. Nifty Next 50 outperforms due to capital goods stocks. IT sector offers accumulation opportunities amidst positive market outlook, said Kapil Shah, Technical Analyst of Emkay Global.
Expert view: Following the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, the D-Street witnessed a bloodbath on Tuesday, June 4. However, in the previous three sessions, domestic benchmark indices have extended advances into the third straight session, ending at new closing highs on Friday, June 7.
