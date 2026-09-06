Expert View: Selective buying under the shell of Homruz & supply constraints, says Vinod Nair

The Sensex has corrected by 10.25% YTD while up 3.66% in the last 3months. During the year, one year forward valuation has corrected to 10% below the 5yrs average at 17.9x. The recent drawdown, -3.15% in the last 1month, look more driven by sentiment as earnings growth has been robust in Q1FY27. Stubborn crude prices and elevated global bond yields are dragging the reaction. While possible September Fed policy move is putting the global market on the toes as the probability has increased to 49%. The domestic risk-reward today is best described as selective with compelling opportunity in mid and small caps stocks after the consolidation during 2025-26 and revamp in earnings based on recent results. Buying is supported by value trade, and the small-cap indices touched a fresh intraday lifetime high on Friday.

Though the valuation of India has contracted, it continues to command a huge premium over global emerging-market peers. Hence performance is vulnerable to the highly dependable crude prices which has turned volatile and persistent hawkish monetary position like Fed keeping which is keeping US yields elevated does drawing capital toward safety. RBI open-end narrative may reverse cautious in the next month policy as crude has climbed toward $95, highest since July. History offers a useful threshold: sustained higher Brent prices for a full quarter is roughly where India's macroeconomic math turns genuinely adverse. Estimated that every $10 per barrel increase in oil prices could widen India’s current account deficit by about 0.35% of GDP, while inflation could rise by 20–30 basis points depending on retail fuel price pass-through.

Stock market outlook Investors should indeed be watching the Q2-Q3 effects, Q1 was not affected to an extent in terms of both GDP and Corporate earnings. A prolonged oil shock would pressure the rupee, currently cushioned by RBI dollar sales and strong FCNR(B) inflows. A prolonged disruption in Hormuz would be the tail risk capable of reshaping the entire market narrative, not merely denting the sentiment. Under such a scenario, earnings estimates would likely need trimming and equity valuation multiples would face further compression. The biggest casualties in such a scenario would include paint manufacturers, tyre makers, aviation names, and oil marketing companies squeezed by under-recoveries. On the other side, upstream producers stand to benefit along with the launch of “Samudra Manthan” National Offshore Exploration Scheme to search and boost oil production.

Set against this backdrop, the Q1FY27 GDP print is genuinely strong: 7.8% real growth against the RBI's 7.0% projection for the quarter, GVA at 8.2%, manufacturing at 9.2%, and financial, real estate, IT and professional services expanding 12.1%. Nominal GDP grew 10.3%, which underwrites a mid-teens Nifty EPS forecast for FY27 without much room to spare. And the print is unlikely to be the market's dominant driver from here. Geopolitical and commodity risk have taken over as the swing factor: robust domestic growth is necessary but, on its own, no longer sufficient to offset an escalating oil shock and supply chain disruption.

The author Vinod Nair is the Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.