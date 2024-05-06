Expert view: Some profit booking possible after election results, says Pawan Bharadia of Equitree
Expert view: Pawan Bharadia, the co-founder of Equitre, says the Indian stock market may see some profit booking after election results. Moreover, the Indian stock market may not be significantly impacted if there are delays in Fed rate cuts, thanks to buoyant domestic liquidity.
Expert view: Pawan Bharadia, the co-founder of Equitree, believes the Indian stock market has factored in many positives, and there may be some profit booking after the election results are out. In an interview with Mint, Bharadia said that not all mid and small-cap space is frothy. For the Indian IT sector, Bharadia believes growth recovery could still be a little distant.
