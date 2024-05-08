Expert view: Unexpected election outcome could disrupt Indian stock market, says Trivesh D. of Tradejini
Expert view: Trivesh D., COO at Tradejini, believes the general election outcome may not significantly impact the stock market in the short run, but the long-term impact could be significant. Thematic-based investments are advised over individual stock picking.
Trivesh D., Chief Operating Officer at Tradejini, believes the 2024 general election outcome may not greatly influence the stock market in the short run. However, the long-term impact could be significant. He said if the election outcome is unexpected, it could cause market disruptions, which could be short-lived. In an interview with Mint, Trivesh shared his views on sectors he is positive about and why investors should invest in bonds too.
