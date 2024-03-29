Expert View: Valuations are looking expensive for the market as a whole, says BNP's Kunal Vora
Expert View: As we draw curtains on FY24, Kunal Vora, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas speaking on the market outlook said that Domestic flows have become the bedrock of Indian Equities. However, valuations are looking expensive for the market as a whole and most of the key sectors. Bond-earnings yield gap is elevated which he sees as a cautious indicator. The December 2025 Nifty-50 target of 23,500, implies a 6-7% return. Vora expects rate cuts in the US starting June'2024 and said that despite corrections risk-rewards still remain unfavorable for mid and smaall caps. Edited Excerpt
