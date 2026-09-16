Expert view: What a booming IPO market means for Indian investors

The Indian IPO market is experiencing a massive boom. On 9 September alone, six companies launched IPOs to raise a combined ₹4,510 crore. Looking at the broader picture, 74 companies have already raised an impressive ₹80,853.54 crores through IPOs up to 12th September 2026. Apart from these mainboard IPOs, 132 SME IPOs have raised ₹7,848.88 crores up to 12th September 2026.

The momentum is set to accelerate further with two highly anticipated mega-issues:

NSE's mega IPO: Scheduled to open on the 17th of this month, targeting a record-breaking raise of approximately ₹26,000 crore.

Reliance Jio: Expected to hit the market within the next two months.

Both entities operate in highly profitable, high-growth sectors with exceptionally bright long-term prospects. Driven by these mega-issues, the market is on track for an all-time record capital raise of about ₹2.4 lakh crore in 2026.

What does this IPO surge mean for investors, corporations, and the broader economy?

When high-quality companies with robust management and strong growth prospects enter the primary market, they naturally attract investors. If these companies perform well post-listing, wealth is generated through the stock market, benefiting ordinary retail investors. Ultimately, an efficiently functioning capital market ensures that capital flows into its most productive uses, accelerating overall economic growth.

A unique market divergence Historically, the primary market thrives when the secondary market is bullish. However, a fascinating characteristic of the current IPO boom is that it is occurring despite a weak secondary market. As of September 16th, the Nifty index is down 11.2% year-to-date (YTD), yet the IPO market continues to surge.

What is driving the boom? Several factors are fuelling this decoupling and drawing capital into new listings:

Outperforming returns: Between June and September 7th, the average return from fresh IPOs stood at roughly 22%. These strong gains offer a stark, attractive alternative to the negative returns of the broader Nifty index.

Institutional pivot: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had net-sold equity worth ₹2.84 lakh crore in the broader market up to September 7th, have simultaneously invested ₹36,000 crore specifically into IPOs.

Strong domestic liquidity: Inflows into mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs) remain incredibly resilient, consistently exceeding ₹30,000 crore monthly over the last six months.

A word of caution for retail investors While the data paints a bullish picture, there is a visible flip side: many retail investors are rushing into IPOs blindly, ignoring fundamental valuations. To invest safely and profitably, investors must critically evaluate:

Valuations: Is the IPO priced reasonably relative to its earnings?

Management quality: Does the leadership team have a clean, proven track record?

Industry dynamics: Is the company operating in a sustainable, high-growth sector?

The bottom line: Rather than treating IPOs as short-term vehicles for quick "listing gains," investors should aim to hold high-quality stocks for the long term. True wealth creation is a marathon, not a sprint.

Near-term market outlook While the IPO market booms, the secondary market is performing poorly with a -11.2% YTD return in Nifty. The tepid performance of the mega-caps is responsible for this dismal performance.

The market is being weighed down by the elevated crude price (Brent crude at $108) and high US bond yields, with the benchmark US 10-year at about 5 %.

Even though India’s fundamentals have improved with the 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP growth rate and improving prospects for corporate earnings, a sustained rally will happen only when crude prices and US bond yields cool down.

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