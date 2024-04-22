Expert view: Worsening geopolitics biggest worry; bullish on banks and NBFCs, says Amar Ambani of YES Securities
Expert view: Geopolitical tensions are the biggest market worry with a lack of fresh positive triggers. Banking, NBFCs, and select financial services stocks are viewed positively for the medium term, according to Amar Ambani of YES Securities.
Expert view: Amar Ambani, Executive Director at YES Securities India believes geopolitical tensions are the biggest worry for the market. He also underscored that the market lacks fresh positive triggers for a decisive up move in the short term. In an interview with Mint, Ambani shares his views on how the market may move in the short term and why he is bullish about banking and the NBFC space.
