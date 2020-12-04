Expert views: RBI keeps key rates steady as expected

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) kept key interest rates steady as widely expected on Friday amid persistently high inflation, and after a better-than-expected reading on economic growth.

The monetary policy committee also decided to retain an accommodative policy stance at least for the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online briefing.

The key lending rate of the RBI or the repo rate was left unchanged at 4% while the reverse repo rate or the key borrowing rate stayed at 3.35%.

Lakshmi iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt), Kotak Mahindra AMC, Mumbai

"The RBI has maintained status quo on rates in line with expectation. It continues to maintain its accommodative stance well into the next financial year as well. We view this move as a positive step towards anchoring bond yields and expect yields to ease from current levels.

While inflation guidance has been increased, there seems to be no urgency to withdraw liquidity prematurely as growth considerations remain equally strong."

Joseph Thomas, head of research - Emkay Wealth Management, Mumbai

"The RBI policy reflects the determination of the central bank to continue with the accommodative policy, with the base rate unchanged at 4%, while being cautious about the inflationary pressures that are building up.

"But growth gets the priority once again, with inflation projected to be lower in Q4 and H1 FY22. That all the liquidity measures initiated earlier will continue to be in force is a consolation, especially in a high inflation scenario.

"The features and contents of the policy give the reassurance that lower rates and the plenty in liquidity will continue for a longer time, until inflation rises so much as to derail it. The policy is supportive of both equity and fixed income markets, with its moderating implications for rates."

Garima Kapoor, economist - institutional equities, Elara Capital, Mumbai

"The RBI sought to assure financial markets about its continued support to growth through unconventional liquidity measures to prevent any derailment of the momentum, even as elevated inflation capped its wings with respect to rate cuts. The upward revision to growth for FY21 at -7.5% is in sync with our own expectation of -7%.

"We believe that improving signs of growth normalisation and elevated inflation in the near term suggest no additional scope for rate cuts. We expect the repo rate to remain unchanged at least through the first half of CY21."

Radhika Rao, economist, DBS Bank, Singapore

"Inflation and growth projections were dialled up - to capture the evolving firm inflation trajectory, CPI inflation was revised ~1.5% higher, besides a 2% upgrade in growth forecasts, expecting the headline to turn positive from the December quarter.

"These forecasts cement our expectations that the central bank MPC would prefer to settle into a long pause on rates, with a clear intention to anchor policy expectations.

"Bond market support would be maintained through open market operations as well as liquidity-neutral operation twists. Concurrently, to scale back additional liquidity boost from persistent FX intervention, we suspect the central bank might incrementally ease its bearish grip on the rupee in the coming weeks."

Ashish Shanker, deputy md and head of investment, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management, Mumbai

"The RBI policy was on expected lines. They have prioritised growth over inflation. This is an acknowledgment that inflation drivers seem to be more supply-side led.

"An accommodative liquidity stance will ensure access to liquidity will not be a challenge and the ongoing recovery continues to gather steam. This will help push through government borrowings in a year when revenues are under pressure.

"Guidance is better than earlier on growth and flows."

