Experts expect Federal Bank share price to rise as much as 38% despite mixed Q1FY24 results; here's why3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Federal Bank's share price rose a day after reporting a net profit of ₹853.74 crore for Q1FY24, a growth of 42.2 per cent YoY. Brokerages maintain a positive outlook on the stock, with target prices implying an upside potential of 22-38 per cent.
Federal Bank share price rose about 2 per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Friday a day after the company reported its June quarter scorecard for the current financial year (Q1FY24).
